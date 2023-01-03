GUWAHATI: The Assam government will take immediate steps to address the issue of erosion caused by Dibru river in Tinsukia district.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday while attending the Nazirating Tamuli Tourism Festival at Digboi.

He said that in view of the erosion caused by Dibru river at Digboi in Assam, the water resources department will take immediate measures to redress the problem.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while attending the Nazirating Tamuli Tourism Festival at Digboi on Tuesday, said that the state government will promote the festival to one of the most important tourism events of Assam.

Attending the last day of the three-day festival at Digboi in Tinsukia district of Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the organiser of the festival which has been held in line with the Tawang Festival in Arunachal Pradesh and Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya.

He said that the Assam government has plans to transform the Nazirating Tamuli Tourism Festival into one of the most sought after tourism events of the state.

He on the occasion also announced Rs 3 crore for the infrastructural development of the Nazirating Tamuli Tourism circuit for creating more amenities for the tourists.

The Assam chief minister also said that Assam has always been blessed with attractive tourist destinations.

The festival being held in the pristine landscape enriched by the river Dibru and the unique flora and fauna provide an exquisite experience for the nature lovers, the Assam CM added.

The Assam chief minister said: “The natural beauty of the place and the presence of different species of birds have made Nazirating Tamuli an attractive tourist destination. Moreover, creating guest house, roads etc have added new amenities for the tourists. Another attraction of the festival is, it has the potential of transforming this tourist spot into a melting pot for different ethnic groups. I thank the organiser for organizing this festival which I am sure will pave way for new job opportunities and create attractions for students and nature and animal lovers.”