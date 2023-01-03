Imphal: Three labourers belonging to Assam were arrested for overstaying and holding expired documents including Manipur Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state on Tuesday.

This was stated by the Superintendent of Police, Thoubal district of Manipur Jogeshchandra Haobijam on Tuesday.

The arrested “non-locals” were paraded before the newsmen on Tuesday.

The ILP is an official travel document issued by the Manipur government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen visiting the beautiful state for a specific time period.

The SP said that the arrested persons who were held in detention for their failure to produce valid documents to justify their presence in Manipur would be deported and handed over to the concerned authorities of the Assam government through proper channels at the earliest.

Stating that the drive would be intensified as directed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, J Haobijam appealed to the people to check proper ILP documents of the outsiders taking rent at different places across the state.

He also sought the cooperation of the general masses in identifying the outsiders whose ILP validity documents were found expired. He also disclosed that the proper actions would be taken up against those who had given shelters to the non-locals having no proper documents.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Lilong police station, N Tiken who led the police team said that based on a piece of specific information, three non-local labourers were arrested from a house in Lilong village under the Thoubal district of Manipur on Monday night. At the time of arrests, they produced ILP documents but it expired the date for staying in the state, the OC added.

The arrested persons are later identified as Aphaljuddin Laskar, 28, Anwar Hussain, 27, and Jovenwhiski Laskar, 24, all of them from the Cachar district of Assam.