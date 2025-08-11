Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has ordered the Assam Forest Department to submit an affidavit containing the latest updates on the formulation and implementation of working plans for all forests in the state, including those under various autonomous councils.

During a hearing of the suo motu public interest litigation [PIL (Suo Moto)/3/2023], initiated following a media report on April 18, 2023, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury reviewed the progress of working plans across forest divisions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The court observed that most forest divisions in Assam still lack working plans, a situation that violates Supreme Court directives.

The judges raised concerns about systemic dysfunction, noting that senior forest officials have allegedly ignored ministerial suggestions, leading to administrative stagnation.

The bench emphasized that each forest division must operate under a working plan to ensure proper conservation and sustainable management.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

K.P. Pathak, standing counsel for the Forest Department, informed the court that 21 of the 32 total forests in Assam fall under the state government’s jurisdiction.

Of these, 10 have approved and operational working plans, while the remaining 11 are in the process of plan formulation.

Representatives of the Bodoland Territorial Council, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council also appeared before the court.

They confirmed filing separate affidavits and reported ongoing efforts to finalize working plans.

According to their submissions, some draft plans sent to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Assam, were returned with suggestions that are currently under review.

In response, the High Court directed the Forest Department to file an affidavit with a comprehensive and updated status report covering all forests under both state and autonomous council jurisdictions. The court scheduled the next hearing for September 19, 2025.