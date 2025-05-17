Aizawl: Political impasse yet again rocked Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district as the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court has stayed a floor test where newly appointed Chief Executive Member (CEM) N. Zangura is set to prove his majority, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, the authority scheduled the floor test for Friday.

In a judgment announced on Thursday, a bench of Justice Nelson Sailo ruled that the government’s notification issued on May 8, which directed the LADC to hold a floor test by May 16, will remain suspended until further notice, the official said.

Following Governor Vijay Kumar Singh’s recent declaration that nullified Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader V. Zirsanga’s February appointment as CEM, which occurred after N. Zangura’s appointment to the same post, the court issued its decision in response to a writ petition filed by V. Zirsanga.

The court order stated, “Having regard to the scheduled floortest for the respondent (N.Zangura) on May 16, and considering the respondent’s appointment date of May 2, a date on which the petitioner’s (V.Zirsanga) appointment as CEM was still in effect, we hereby direct that the impugned notification dated May 8, 2025, shall remain stayed until the next returnable date.”

On May 7, the state’s district council and minority affairs department issued a notification in which the Governor declared V. Zirsanga’s appointment null and void after he refused to vacate the seat for Zangura, whom the Governor had appointed on May 2.

The notification also declared null and void the LADC budget for 2025-2026, which Zirsanga had presented and the council had passed. Furthermore, the notification restricted the council from taking any legislative business or administrative/executive decision without the newly appointed CEM Zangura.

Although the government initially asked Zangura to secure a vote of confidence within 10 days of his appointment, the government notification issued on May 8 directed the LADC to hold a floor test on May 16.

Subsequently, Zirsanga approached the high court challenging the government notifications issued between May 2 and May 8.

Zirsanga’s advocate, R.R. David, argued that the manner of his client’s removal violated the existing rules governing the council because any member of the council can remove the CEM only by presenting a motion.

Before the court, David submitted, “Because the authority appointed the petitioner as the CEM, LADC rules prevent removal in this manner; rather, a member of the District Council must present a written motion to the Secretary before the council sitting commences, according to rule 83 of the CCB rules. In the petitioner’s case, no member of the district council moved such a motion.

Therefore, the respondent’s appointment while the petitioner’s appointment as CEM was still valid is entirely illegal, and consequently, this court should set aside the respondent’s appointment and the other challenged notifications,” it stated.

Moreover, the authority has scheduled the next hearing for June 10.