Guwahati: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), along with the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), urged the Meghalaya government to immediately set up a Special Task Force (STF) and establish infiltration check gates across the Garo Hills to stop the unchecked entry of outsiders.

Members of both organisations visited several border areas in South West Garo Hills on Saturday and met with Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak to raise their concerns. During the field visit, the groups claimed they found widespread encroachment by suspected illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Assam in areas protected under the Sixth Schedule.

GSU president Tengsak G. Momin said that during their meeting, the Deputy Commissioner acknowledged the severity of the situation. She informed them that authorities had begun carrying out checks, but more data was necessary for effective action.

The organisations criticised the current enforcement strategy, arguing that checking only highways and roads had proven ineffective. “Many locals are sheltering infiltrators due to shared community ties,” they said. “Some Nokmas are even issuing supporting documents to outsiders, falsely verifying them as long-time residents.”

Referring to a previous directive from the central government urging all states to establish special task forces to combat illegal migration, Tengsak questioned whether the Meghalaya government had taken any steps to implement it. “The state appears to be completely inactive on this issue,” he said. “Just like the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in Khasi Hills, the GSU has also started regular checking drives. We will continue these efforts and, if necessary, intensify pressure on the authorities, even through agitation.”

Echoing Tengsak’s concerns, a NESO spokesperson also pressed for immediate action. “The state should have formed the STF a long time ago,” the representative said. “We call on the government to act swiftly as per the central directive, identify illegal entrants, and ensure their deportation.”