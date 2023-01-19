SHILLONG: The ruling national people’s party (NPP) in Meghalaya, has termed the poll promises made by West Bengal chief minister and TMC chairperson to the people of Meghalaya as “mere publicity materials”.

Notably, TMC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a massive public rally at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday as part of the party’s election campaigning.

During the rally, Mamata Banerjee made a slew of promises to the people of Meghalaya, which she said will be implemented immediately after the TMC forms government in the hill state, if voted to power.

“The NPP would like to reiterate that the promises made by AITC chief Mamata Banerjee during her election meeting in North Garo Hills are mere election promises, which sound good on paper and in publicity materials,” the Meghalaya NPP stated.

The ruling party in Meghalaya added: “They have termed their baaki (credit) card – ‘We Card’ and ‘MYE’ – as revolutionary without realising that such intervention, if could be done, will take any state on a debt trap, which has happened in the case of West Bengal.”

“NPP would like to tell its citizens not to fall victim to such hollow promises being made by AITC. The NPP has embarked on a mission to take the state forward and we would like the citizens of our state not to get carried away by such promises,” the Meghalaya NPP further said.

It added: “National People’s Party will never allow AITC to fool its citizens with fake promises. We will expose them in totality.”