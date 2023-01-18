MENDIPATHAR: TMC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the people of Meghalaya to “overthrow the proxy BJP government” in the state.

Mamata Banerjee made this appeal while addressing a rally at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Around 50,000 to 55,000 people gathered at the Dilma Apal Playground in Mendipathar in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya for the mega TMC rally.

Responding to the thunderous applause and cheers at the venue, the TMC chairperson said, “I came here (Meghalaya) to tell you that TMC is the only party that can give you better governance and help achieve the dreams of the youth, the students, and the women.”

Mamata Banerjee said: “What has this government done in the past five years? We challenge them to show their report card on what they did in the past five years. Why is it that after so many years, electricity hasn’t reached Meghalaya? Why is the younger generation not getting any employment opportunities?”

Also read: Northeast: ECI announces assembly elections dates for Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura; polling to be held in one phase in all three states

Highlighting the ‘dedication’ of Meghalaya TMC towards the state, she urged people “to empower the people, uphold the culture, celebrate the sacred land of Meghalaya, and remove the proxy BJP government, which is corrupt and hasn’t done anything for the people”.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said: “Looking at the love, appreciation, and enthusiasm of the people, I can say that NPP will not be able to win a single assembly seat from Garo Hills.”

Addressing the sea of supporters that arrived in Mendipathar for the TMC rally, he added, “This meeting will be the death knell for the corrupt NPP-MDA government.”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee asserted that if voted to power, “the people of the soil would run the government in Meghalaya, unlike those leaders who run governments from the ivory towers of Guwahati and Delhi”.

Reaffirming the promises made by the Meghalaya TMC, Abhishek Banerjee added: “As the national general secretary, I bow down to all of you and promise that if you give us the next 50 days of your life, I will ensure that every TMC worker and the sons of the soil, who are elected as your representatives, will give five years of their lives for your holistic development and to ensure that Meghalaya’s golden days are brought back.”

Also read: Meghalaya’s first govt engineering college inaugurated in Shillong

Leader of opposition in Meghalaya Mukul Sangma said: “We need to defend our tribe and fight against the BJP, not with mere weapons but with the power of unity. In the border issue between Meghalaya and Assam, we have seen that the lands were given to Assam. This is because of the failure of the remote-controlled government. Over 13,850 acres of land have been given to Assam and we have to retrieve it.”

“In 2021, BJP made tall claims that they would form the government in West Bengal decimating the TMC. But under the leadership of our beloved Didi, BJP was decimated. If TMC can decimate BJP in Bengal, the people of Meghalaya can do the same here under the banner of Trinamool,” the former Meghalaya chief minister said.

Notably, the election commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, announced date of polling for assembly elections in Meghalaya.

Polling for the assembly elections in Meghalaya will be held on February 27.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.