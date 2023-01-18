GUWAHATI: The election commission of India (ECI) has announced dates for assembly elections in the three Northeast states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

Polling for the assembly elections in all the three Northeast states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will be held in one phase.

Polling for the assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on February 27.

On the other hand, polling for the assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 16.

Meanwhile, counting of votes in all the three Northeast states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on March 2.

“Our teams would be ready to serve more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in the three states (Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura) ,including 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 voters above the age of 80, and 31,700 PwD voters,” informed chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

He added: “Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters will also participate in the assembly elections in the three Northeast states (Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura).”

The term of legislative assemblies of three states – Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are due to expire on March 12, March 15 and March 22, 2023 respectively.

“The commission visited three states (Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura) during January 11-15 and held detailed review meetings. Also met political parties and have responded to almost all state-specific issues raised by them and measures to be put in place as per contextual and felt requirements of each state,” the CEC said.

(This is a breaking news)