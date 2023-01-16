SHILLONG: The first government engineering college in the state of Meghalaya was inaugurated in Shillong on Monday.

Christened as Shillong government engineering college, Meghalaya – it was inaugurated by chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Inaugurating the Shillong government engineering college, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the college was inaugurated during the tenure of the NPP-led government in Meghalaya making it a “government of many firsts”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Meghalaya chief minister said that the focus of the Government has been the youth for the past five years.

“We are creating opportunities in different fields to ensure our youth are equipped to succeed in life and to drive the development of Meghalaya in the future,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The prestigious project was undertaken by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and constructed at the cost of Rs 26 cr.

The college is located on a campus area of about 7.8 acres, within the campus of Shillong Polytechnic (16.11 acres) at Mawlai Kynton Massar, East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Shillong government engineering college in Meghalaya will cater to degree course in three branches i.e. civil engineering, electrical engineering and mining engineering with intake capacity of 30 for each branch.

The Meghalaya CM said that state government has surveyed and interacted with over 90,000 youth and has come up with a road map to channelize their potentials.

Meghalaya CM further informed that different programmes related to entrepreneurship, sports and music that are being initiated by the state government has been drawn from such studies.

“Youth is an asset and power we have, if we use their energy in right manner, we can ensure that Meghalaya can be the best State in the country, as the youth will play an important role in driving the future of our state,” the Meghalaya CM added.

The Meghalaya chief minister also elaborated on the robust upgradation of education scenario by introducing programme and integrating it will health and mental well-being of a child.

He said that if we plan to upscale learning at the age of 20s, we will not be able to get the best, hence, the Meghalaya government has initiated programmes that ensure proper nutrition of a child and early education in a systematic manner.

He further informed that Meghalaya government will continue to focus on human capital development as an investment for Meghalaya’s growth.

He also announced that the current government in Meghalaya was committed for having the first state university – Captain Williamson Sangma State University, which was recently inaugurated at Balalgre, near Tura.