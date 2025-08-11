Tinsukia: Samdang Tea Estate, located in the Doomdooma area of Assam’s Tinsukia district, is a century-old plantation that features a rare private 9-hole golf course.

Built for colonial-era planters, the golf course is one of the few places where tea cultivation and golf coexist.

Known locally as the Doomdooma or Samdang Golf Club, the course features a parkland-style layout from the 1920s. It is surrounded by tea bushes, offering scenic views of the estate’s landscape.

Today, the estate management mostly restricts access to the golf course to estate members, visiting planters, and those with special permission.

For visitors, access to the golf course is a privilege, arranged through authorized tea-tour operators or directly with the estate, to ensure respect for its working environment and legacy.

Samdang has earned a strong reputation for producing high-quality orthodox tea. The estate spans hundreds of hectares, producing over a million kilograms of tea annually, much of which is sold domestically and in export blends. This makes Samdang a key player in Upper Assam’s tea industry.

However, like many other tea estates in Assam, Samdang faces challenges. Independent monitoring groups have raised concerns about safety protocols, particularly after an accident inside the estate’s factory.

These issues underscore the need for improved safety measures and better working conditions for workers across Assam’s tea estates.

Tourism experts recognize the potential in Samdang’s unique blend of tea cultivation and golf. They believe the estate could attract visitors by offering tea tastings, guided tours, and golfing experiences.

However, unlocking this potential requires investment in infrastructure, heritage preservation, and policies that benefit workers and local communities.

Maintaining the golf course in Assam’s humid, high-rainfall climate is costly. Turf management, regular upkeep, and equipment maintenance require significant resources.

Fluctuating global tea prices pressure the estate financially, forcing managers to balance golf course upkeep with financial stability.

