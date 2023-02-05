AGARTALA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura, on Sunday (February 5), released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Tripura TMC election manifesto promises the “Bengal model of development”.

The Tripura TMC has promised 2 lakh jobs, Rs 1000 annual stipend for school students in classes 4 to 8 and the same amount per month for unemployed youths and social welfare schemes on the lines of those in West Bengal.

The party released its manifesto in the presence of Tripura TMC in-charge Rajib Banerjee, state TMC chief Pijush Kanti Biswas and MP Sushmita Dev.

The Tripura TMC released its manifesto just a day ahead of the visit of party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to the state.

The TMC is contesting in 28 assembly seats in Tripura.

Polling for elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.