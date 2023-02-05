Agartala: Tipra Motha, a regional political party that rules Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), has released its poll manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

While releasing the manifesto, Tipra Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday claimed his party was perhaps the first regional party in Tripura that has released a poll manifesto.

“This is for the first time one regional political party has released its poll manifesto. We feel it’s our duty to aware people of what we will do for Tripura if we are voted to power. Earlier not a single political party released such a thing earlier. We are talking about students, youths, development, press and etc,” said Pradyot.

The regional party also launched a mission named ‘Mission 150’.

“If Tipra Motha voted to power then within 5 months the party would fulfil 15 demands including public grievance redressal, empowerment of TTAADC, land patta allotment, creating of 20, 000 new job, village committee election, students credit card schemes”, said Praydot.

He further said that within this 5 months 24 hours health care facility, the formation of village level all women’s task force, zero action against poverty, hunger, violence and drugs and resolution against CAA in the state assembly.

The party also promised to fulfil 20 promises that were included in the poll manifesto.