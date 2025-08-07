Assam Career 2025 CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam in 2025.

CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of part time Doctor on purely contractual basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MBBS with at least 2 years experience in a hospital or nursing home

or having his/her own independent practice as a General physician

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Qualification : Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Medicine/ Paediatrics/Gynaecology

Also Read : Mahua Moitra & Pinaki Misra hosts grand star-studded wedding reception, pics inside

Age limit : The Upper age limit for part time Doctor is altogether 65 years as on 21.08.2025

Honorarium : Rs 46020/- per month (Consolidated)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in prescribed format duly filled in all respects along with all relevant mark sheets and certificates etc. by speed post or e-mailed to CSIR-NEIST e-mail

[email protected] so as to reach on or before the last date for submission of application, i.e.

21.08.2025 upto 5:00 p.m.

All the applicants while sending the hard copy by speed post also need to super scribe on the envelope “Application for Engagement as Part time Doctor at NEIST” and send in the following address: Controller of Administration, CSIR-NEIST (RRL), P.O – RRL Jorhat, P.S- Pulibor, Dist- Jorhat, Assam-785006

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here