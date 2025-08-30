Guwahati: In a historic event, one of the largest gavels in India was unveiled on Friday at the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sandeep Mehta.

Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, conveyed his congratulatory message and words of appreciation through a voice note on the unveiling of the gavel at RGU, as he could not

attend the occasion in person.

The monumental gavel, crafted with remarkable precision by the students of the Department

of Fine Arts at RGU, measures 22 feet in length, with an 8-foot hammer and a base

circumference of 11 feet 7 inches.

Beyond its record-setting scale, the gavel stands as a powerful symbol of law, fairness, and equity—the principles that uphold the foundation of the nation’s legal system.

As the Chief Guest of the event, Justice Mehta delivered an insightful address on “Digital Arrest and Privacy Rights: Navigating Law Enforcement in the Era of Surveillance”, followed by an interactive session with the law students of RGU.

Speaking before an audience of distinguished guests and students, Justice Mehta highlighted that

fraudsters are increasingly resorting to digital arrests, cybercrime, and scams fuelled by

artificial intelligence, making digital scams one of the most insidious crimes of the present

era. Stressing the urgency of the situation, he emphasized that it is high time for the media

and all stakeholders to actively create awareness.

Justice Mehta underlined that cybercrime transcends borders and cannot be countered by legislation alone; public awareness and outreach on how to prevent digital arrests are equally

crucial.

He further stated that the judiciary’s paramount responsibility is to protect citizens,

and international cooperation is vital to combat cross-border cybercrime. “We need a

comprehensive cybercrime law.

The largest gavel at RGU stands as an epitome of justice,” he remarked. To commemorate his visit, Justice Mehta also took part in a plantation drive on the university campus.