Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed serious concern over what he described as an emerging “pattern” of encroachment through rented houses, warning that such activities pose a threat to the religious and cultural identity of Assamese communities.

Speaking at a recent public gathering, the Chief Minister said,

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“If someone rents a house and slaughters a cow there just for consumption, what happens to the nearby temple? Can society accept that? Some people simply do not align with our traditions and culture,” said Sarma.

He described what he called a “three-step pattern”: first, individuals rent houses; second, they allegedly consume beef in those areas; and third, they begin constructing religious structures like mosques, which eventually force Satra institutions (Vaishnavite monasteries) to vacate.

“This is a pattern we are witnessing over time. A nearby Satra starts vacating the area,” he claimed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Calling for vigilance among property owners, Sarma advised landlords to be cautious in their dealings.

“It is the government’s responsibility, and we will take appropriate action if someone rents properties illegally,” he said.

“But no one should take the law into their own hands,” Sarma further added. “Instead, people should respectfully request landlords not to rent out properties irresponsibly.”

After his statement, several Assamese organisations reportedly began surveying “suspected colonies” where they accuse landowners of sheltering illegal settlers through rental agreements.

These actions come against the backdrop of statewide eviction drives that the government has carried out in recent months.

Sources claim that after evictions, some alleged illegal infiltrators, mainly belonging to the Muslim community, have been attempting to resettle in rented houses, especially near sensitive religious areas. There are also reports of movement of such settlers across the borders of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

The remarks have stirred fresh debates across Assam on migration, identity, and the responsibilities of landlords, with political observers noting that it may also have long-term implications for inter-community trust in the region.