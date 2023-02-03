AGARTALA: Ahead of assembly elections in Tripura, BJP national president JP Nadda, on Friday (February 3), claimed that Tripura, which was a land of insurgency and violence has become a state possessing peace, development and prosperity.

Nadda, who arrived in Tripura on Friday morning, addressed two massive election rallies in the state.

“Prime Minister Modi had said that the state of Tripura could also make progress just like any other part of the country, and the last 5 years stand testimony to that belief,” Nadda said.

“This is not the old Tripura anymore, this is a ‘New Tripura’, filled with aspirations and achievements. The double-engine government has truly transformed the picture of the state,” said Nadda.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: CPI-M will vanish for ‘exploiting poor’, says Assam CM

He claimed that Tripura, under the BJP, has become prosperous; “the journey will continue and the state will embrace more and more prosperity”.

“Five years ago, there was corruption, violence, cheating and what not under the Congress and communists’ rule. They have both stood together now, both are corrupt. But the BJP has come to save Tripura from the clutches of corruption and misrule,” claimed Nadda.