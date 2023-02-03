AGARTALA: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the NEDA convener, on Friday (February 3), lashed out at the CPI-M for allegedly “exploiting the poor” of Tripura.

The Assam chief minister said that the opposition party in Tripura is “on the path of getting vanished from the state”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while addressing a rally at Krishnapur assembly constituency in Khowai district of Tripura.

“I was listening to the speeches of Bikas Debbarma and it feels really great that if we have more people like him than CPIM will vanish from here,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Tripura.

“In Tripura, offices of CPI-M have vanished,” the Assam CM said.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: Left Front releases poll manifesto

He also lashed out at the Congress for supporting the CPI-M in Tripura.

“CPI-M should have vanished from Tripura 10 years back. But because of Congress, they ruled the state for 25 years. CPI-M exploited the poor in Tripura,” he said.

The Assam CM also claimed that people in Tripura will be safe and developmental works will continue under the BJP.