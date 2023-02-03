AGARTALA: The Left Front in Tripura, on Friday (February 3), released its poll manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

In its election manifesto, the Left Front in Tripura has made a total of 22 promises, including “restoration of law and order” in the state.

Speaking at the manifesto release event, senior CPI-M leader Narayan Kar alleged that during the last five years “people of Tripura lost their rights and democracy has been murdered under the fascist BJP regime”.

In its poll manifesto, the Left Front has promised that if it comes to power in Tripura, it will work to revive the democracy and civil rights of people.

Also read: Tripura: Brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Matinagar

“We will restore the law and order and assuring freedom of the press,” CPI-M leader Narayan Kar said.

CPI-M leader Narayan Kar added that the Left Front would also create more government jobs and fill up all vacant posts.

He added that if voted to power, the Left Front in Tripura will resolve the issue of sacked teachers.

Kar further said that all the 10,323 teachers would be provided government jobs.