Agartala: Tripura Police recovered 12 packets of brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh from a youth in the Matinagar area under Amtali police station.

The accused youth was arrested and was identified as Jawahar Mia.

The amount of brown sugar recovered is 120 grams.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajdeep Dev said that the market value of the seized brown sugar would be Rs 40 lakh.

He also said that the accused is also involved in cattle business and police are continuing the investigation of the incident by accepting a case against him.

The Additional SP added that the police are continuing to interrogate him and nab others involved in this gang.

Police on Twitter said, “police said last night, on the basis of secret information a team of Amtali Police Station staff led by Additional SP (U), West, SDPO Amtali along with CAPF personnel conducted raids at Fultali area and detained one person namely Md Jahar Miah of West Gakulnagar, and recovered and seized 11 nos case filled with brown sugar”.