Guwahati: Days after veteran journalist and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan made some serious allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP government has allegedly hatched a ‘conspiracy’ to muffle the voice of Bhuyan.

According to a source, in a bid to suppress the dissenting voices of the parliamentarian, a minister, known as a close aide of Chief Minister Sarma, has collected files relating to funds allocated to MP Bhuyan under Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

“The minister has already collected the file from the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He has directed the officials to anyhow detect anomalies in the utilization of MP funds allocated to Bhuyan,” the source told Northeast Now.

On January 29, MP Bhuyan in a tweet put out from his official handle levelled some serious allegations against the Chief Minister and sought answers from Sarma.

He also tagged the tweet to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president JP Nadda.

“Everything changes but Himanta Biswa Sarma never changes. All along his political career, he has proved that he can go to any extent for money and power. He knows very well that money and power go together. He also knows that power brings money and hence his only motto is to remain in power,” Bhuyan wrote on Twitter.

“His hate for Muslims as well as love for them is motivated by his desire for power. That is why while in Congress he did his best to appease Muslims, even going to the extent of claiming that in Modi’s Gujarat Muslim blood flows through the water pipes. Now just to stay in power and to please RSS he is flaunting himself as a crusader against Muslim aggressions,” he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma so far has not reacted to the allegations made by the veteran journalist.