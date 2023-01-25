THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case has been registered against several BJP workers for protesting the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat Riots.

The case against the BJP men was registered at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Tuesday.

The BJP workers protested the screening of the BBC documentary – India: The Modi Question across Kerala by the state Youth Congress and DYFI.

The screening of the documentary was done in protest against the Centre’s move to ban it on social media.

At the DYFI screening site in Poojapura, BJP workers tried to cross the police barricade and officials had to resort to firing of water cannons to disperse them.

A probe has been initiated into the incidents and further investigations are underway.

A similar attempt at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi was prevented by the authorities, leading to group viewings on personal devices.

The JNU campus was shrouded in pitch darkness as the electricity had been cut off at most parts, especially outside the venue: Teflas, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) office.

As the screening could not take place, the union shared the link of the documentary and the students, who had gathered in large numbers, viewed it together on their phones.

Meanwhile, a section of students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) had screened the BBC documentary on PM Modi on campus, prompting university authorities to seek a report.