Guwahati: A G20 delegation has visited the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam’s Golaghat district.

More than 100 delegates, including 95 foreign officials, comprising representatives of G20 nations, are in Assam to participate in the first-ever G20 meeting.

The delegates visited the Kaziranga Convention Centre, Kohora where they were briefed about the various wildlife-friendly initiatives and activities undertaken for wildlife conservation by the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities.

The delegates enjoyed an adventurous jeep safari into the Bagori Range and Kohora Range of the national park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The G20 or Group of 20 is the one of world’s leading platforms for international economic cooperation.

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

This year’s G20 summit is also attended by nine guest countries as well as the invited International Organisations.

As part of the current G20 summit, five meetings will be held in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

Assam Government has made elaborate arrangements for delegates to places of importance like Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Gorbhanga Reserve Forest, Brahmaputra’s River Island and Brahmaputra Heritage Centre.