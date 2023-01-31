GUWAHATI: Guwahati – the gateway to the Northeast and the capital city of Assam – has been decked up for the G20 events.

G20 delegates will be at Guwahati in Assam for a meeting that will begin on February 2.

Assam will host the first Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting and Youth20 Inception event in February as part of India’s year-long G20 presidency.

Assam will also host two events in March and one in April.

The first SFWG meeting will be held at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam on February 2-3 and will be attended by 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest nations, different international organisations and officials from the Centre, said an official statement.

“Welcome to India – land of incredible diversity, beauty and glorious past. The G20 delegates are accorded a very warm welcome at the Guwahati airport with a fine display of our local culture. You shall relish your stay at Awesome Assam,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During the SFWG meeting, four sessions will be held, while the visiting delegates will also be taken on a cruise on the Brahmaputra River and to cultural events.