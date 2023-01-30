Guwahati: The BJP government in Assam has been accused of protecting IAS officer Varnali Deka, who allegedly assaulted a fourth-grade staff at Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday evening.

Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka allegedly slapped peon Depak Das and threw food stuff at him for ‘not bringing her lunch box in a carry bag’.

Deka, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, faced widespread criticism on social media after the incident came to light on Sunday morning.

Many social media users strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the 44-year-old IAS officer.

@himantabiswa Why 4th grade office employees are treated worse then animals ? Kindly take necessary action against Varnali Deka IAS( DC Kokrajhar) ?After physically assaulting her peon she is saying "toi beya napai".Human rights violation. @CMOfficeAssam — JAYANTA KUMAR DAS (@JAYANTA65912148) January 29, 2023

Also read: Assam: Woman IAS officer assaults staff in Kokrajhar, draws ire

Sensing trouble, DC Deka apologised to Deepak Das for assaulting him and persuaded his daughter to withdraw the FIR.

Following the incident, Deepak Das’s daughter Sunita Das filed a complaint at Kokrajhar police station against the Deputy Commissioner.

IAS ??????? ??? ??? ????!

???????? ???? ????????? ??????? ????? ???? ??? ???? ??????????? ?????? ????? ????????? ????? ??????? ???????? ???????? ????? ?????? ???????????? ??? ?????? ????? ???? ????? ???? ???????? ??? ???????? ?????? ???? ????????????????? ???? ???????? ?????? — Pankaj Bhattacharjee (@pankajbhatta) January 28, 2023

Sunita expressed strong resentment against the Deputy Commissioner for taking her father’s signature on a paper, the content of which was not allowed to be read to him.

She also questioned Assam Chief Minister Hiamanta Biswa Sarma why no action has been taken against the IAS officer.

“What stops the Chief Minister from taking action against the DC? Now, we feel no one stands by us,” Sunita said.

She also vowed to continue her fight until her father gets justice.

Meanwhile, a video clip of DC Deka talking disrespectfully to 55-year-old Deepak Das at RNB Hospital in Kokrajhar has also surfaced.

Social media users have slammed the IAS officer for talking to Das, who was in the hospital bed, in a disrespectful manner.