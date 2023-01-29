Guwahati/Kokrakhar: An employee of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kokrajhar in western Assam had to be admitted to the Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by a female IAS officer.

Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka allegedly beat up Deepak Das, a fourth-grade employee at the DC office, on Saturday evening for ‘not bringing her lunch box in a carry bag’.

The incident has sparked massive reactions in Kokrajhar with employees of the DC office threatening to launch protests demanding action against the IAS officer.

Depak Das, who is serving as a peon at the DC office, sustained serious injuries after the IAS officer allegedly slapped him and hurled the lunch box containing food stuff at him.

Das is undergoing treatment at RNB Hospital in Kokrajhar.

“DC Varnali Deka slapped my father and threw a lunch box at him. How can someone treat an employee in this manner? No one has the authority to ill-treat their employees in such a way, and that too over a trivial matter,” Das’s daughter told reporters.

She appealed to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the matter and take appropriate action against DC Deka.

Despite repeated attempts, DC Varnali Deka was not available for comments.

44-year-old Deka, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, allegedly often misbehaves with staffers at the Deputy Comissiner’s office.

“This is not the first time, earlier also DC Deka hurled abuse at employees on multiple occasions,” said a staff who did not wish to be named.

Earlier in 2016, an Assam excise superintendent posted in Golaghat district, who was caught taking cash from a woman, had blamed IAS officer Deka for pressuring him to take bribes.

Deka, who was then posted as deputy commissioner (DC) of eastern Assam’s Golaghat district, however, rubbished the accusation.