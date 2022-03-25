Kokrajhar: Kokrajhar deputy commissioner Varnali Deka has been selected for the 3rd National Water Award.

The award will be presented to her on March 29 at an event in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.

The 2009 batch IAS officer was selected for this award by the selection committee headed by former Chief Justice and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi for her innovative and unique ideas in saving lakhs of litres of water.

Further, she has also been selected for Jal Prahari Samman, 2022 for working on water conservation by Sarkaritel.com in association with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Deka will be honoured with this award at Jal Prahari Samaroh-2022 to be organized by Sarkaritel.com in association with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Jal Jeevan Mission, on March 30, 2022, in the National Capital, New Delhi in the presence of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Earlier, she brought laurels to Assam for her innovative ‘Goal mart’ project which was the brainchild of her innovative mind.

Deka was also presented with the national best electoral practice award while she was the Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara.