AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister and senior BJP leader Manik Saha, on Monday, filed his nomination to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Monday (January 30) was the last date for filing of nomination papers for the Tripura assembly elections.

Manik Saha filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Town Bardowali constituency in Tripura.

Notably, chief ministers of Assam and Manipur – Himanta Biswa Sarma and N Biren Singh respectively – accompanied Manik Saha enroute to filing of nomination papers.

Tripura CM and BJP leader Manik Saha held a road show before filing his nomination for Tripura assembly elections.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur CM Biren Singh also accompanied him in the road show.

Tripura CM Manik Saha filed nomination from the Town Bordowali assembly seat, in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.