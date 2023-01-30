AGARTALA: The TIPRA party in Tripura has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The second list of candidates released by the TIPRA party comprises of 10 names, who will contest in the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

Out of the 10 candidates names released by the TIPRA party in Tripura, six are from non-ST or non-SC seats.

CHECK CANDIDATES’ LIST HERE:

Polling for the elections to the Tripura legislative assembly will be held in single phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.