KAZIRANGA: Jeep safari at the Kaziranga national park in Assam will remain closed on February 4 for general tourists.

This was informed by the Assam forest department on Wednesday.

This step has been taken by the forest department I in Assam keeping in mind the visit of G20 delegates to the Kaziranga national park on February 4.

Jeep safari will remain closed on February 4 for general tourists in Bagori and Agoratoli range of the Kaziranga national park in Assam.

“In view of the visit of the G20 delegates to Kaziranga national park on 4th Feb, 2023, the jeep safari in Bagori, Kaziranga and Agoratoli range will remain closed for general tourists,” stated a notice from DFO of eastern Assam wildlife division – Ramesh Kumar Gogoi.

Also read: Gaurav Gogoi terms Border MoU between Assam, Meghalaya as “Mere Photo-Op”

The notice added: “However, the elephant safari will be functioning as usual in both ranges.”