Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has criticized the signing of a border Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam and Meghalaya as a “mere photo-op.”

Gogoi pointed out that while the Union Home Minister was holding a conference with the region’s Chief Ministers on law and order, police from Assam and Mizoram were firing at each other at the inter-state border.

He said that the ongoing conflicts at the border, despite the MoU, are highly unfortunate and condemnable and a failure of both the state governments and their Chief Ministers.

Gogoi also criticized the North East Democratic Alliance “chief”, saying that he craves TRP and sometimes arm-twists neighbouring Chief Ministers into signing agreements they don’t want.

He urged other state leaders to stand strong for their people and land and not be swayed by those in Dispur or Delhi.