Imphal: A three-month-long protest led by journalists from various media houses in Manipur, under the banner of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), has ended following an assurance from Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The Governor assured the journalist bodies that a fair and transparent inquiry would take place, prompting the formation of a two-member Inquiry Committee to investigate the matter.

Since May 20, 2025, the AMWJU and EGM have refrained from publishing government-related news in protest of an incident where security personnel covered the word ‘Manipur’ on a bus sign in Gwaltabi in East Imphal.

The bus, carrying journalists on their way to Ukhrul for the Shirui Lily Festival, became the focal point of the controversy.

During a joint meeting at the Manipur Press Club on Saturday, the resolution to end the agitation was passed. The Inquiry Committee submitted its report on June 13, 2025, and the state government officially communicated to the AMWJU and EGM that the committee’s recommendations had been accepted.

The government also assured that appropriate directives were issued to the relevant departments and security agencies to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our colleagues, civil society organizations, and the people of Manipur for their unwavering support in defending press freedom and upholding accountability,” said a statement from the journalist bodies.