Guwahati: A journey which started from far away Turkey by 35 persons in 18 cars, traversed across seven different countries, and reached the famed Kaziranga National Park in Assam on January 15.

Starting their expedition some six months ago, these retired explorers have another six months of their journey left. They have so far successfully travelled through Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Iran, Pakistan and Bhutan and now plan to visit Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and different parts of Southeast Asia before reaching Australia.

Thirty-five travellers reached Assam’s Guwahati on Monday where they spent the night at a resort. They have been on the road for over six months in eighteen caravans. The entire team started from Turkey and plans to stop their journey in Australia. The team comprises mostly retired couples, who are from Switzerland and Germany. After travelling to significant historical and tourism hot spots in India.

Lastly, the caravans took a turn from the Kaziranga National Park of Assam. “We have visited many places in India including Delhi, Agra, Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala, Hyderabad and Kolkata. While in Assam, we also got an opportunity to see too many one-horned rhinos,” tour guide Yanslak told NE Now.

The group has visited many sites in Delhi, Agra, Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Finally, they will be off on a three-week trip to Nepal. The campers are travelling in vehicles like Fiat Ducato, Iveco, Mercedes and many other European cars.

The team will be back in India after visiting Nepal. The campers will be shipped from Mumbai to Thailand in their final leg of India.