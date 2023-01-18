Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia said that the Chief Minister of Assam should order an enquiry into the alleged irregularities between Assam State Zoo and Reliance.

Debabrata Saikia’s statement came after an inquiry was ordered over the alleged nuisance created by some IAS officers at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Saikia said that while he welcomed the inquiry ordered by the Chief Minister, there cannot be any denial that other violations regarding the wildlife in Assam is on a rampant. He claimed that there should be enquiries into the issues related to the state zoo and the animals that are being transported to Gujarat by Reliance.

“Rhinos from Assam were taken to Gujarat which clearly is not a suitable climate for the survival of the animal. Rhinos cannot survive in Gujarat which also happens to have one of the largest deserts. A proper investigation regarding this needs to be called”, he added.

Saikia also said that Reliance had promised two zebras to the Assam State Zoo and in retuned they took a few birds. “However, despite all the hype, the zebras never arrived and Reliance only gave the zoo a few vehicles. This is another violation which needs action. I believe the Chief Minister will take these issues into consideration just like he took the Pobitora”, Saikia added.