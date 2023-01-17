Guwahati: The police in Assam’s Karimganj seized a massive consignment of Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Karimganj Police after the patrolling party of Bagargool AD camp, along with the Maiz Bagargool VDP team, intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle and recovered 7,59,200 WY/Yaba tablets packed in 76 packets.

The Chief Minister also lauded the patrolling team for their great honesty, integrity and dedication to service, after they rejected a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs offered by the driver to release the vehicle.

The CM in a tweet said, “What’s heartening! The patrolling team was offered Rs 20 lakhs by the driver to release the vehicle, which it rejected, displaying great honesty, integrity & dedication to service. The team will be rewarded by GoA for its loyalty & sense of duty.”

Another police official from the district said that this was one of the biggest hauls ever.

One person was arrested along with the consignment and one car has also been seized. Further investigations are being carried out.