DIBRUGARH: In a shocking incident, head of a new born baby was recovered from Sansapara in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday.

The head of the new born baby was first spotted by a passer-by.

According to police in Dibrugarh district of Assam, a passer-by who was passing through the locality at around 6 am spotted the head of a new-born baby.

“He then alerted the locals of the area where the residents checked the CCTV cameras, which were installed and discovered that a street dog brought the head of the new-born from somewhere,” said an Assam police official.

“I saw people moving around the area and gathering at the spot. I came down from my flat to inquire about the incident and came to know that a head of a new born baby was laying on the road. I immediately, informed the police about the incident. The baby was around 1 week old to a month old,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, the police in Dibrugarh district of Assam have launched an investigation into the matter to find out the remaining parts of the new born.

Avik Chakraborty

Avik Chakraborty is Northeast Now Correspondent in Dibrugarh. He can be reached at: babs8oct@gmail.com