DIBRUGARH: In a shocking incident, head of a new born baby was recovered from Sansapara in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday.

The head of the new born baby was first spotted by a passer-by.

According to police in Dibrugarh district of Assam, a passer-by who was passing through the locality at around 6 am spotted the head of a new-born baby.

“He then alerted the locals of the area where the residents checked the CCTV cameras, which were installed and discovered that a street dog brought the head of the new-born from somewhere,” said an Assam police official.

Also read: Assam: Massive fire destroys property worth lakhs in Guwahati’s Lokhra

“I saw people moving around the area and gathering at the spot. I came down from my flat to inquire about the incident and came to know that a head of a new born baby was laying on the road. I immediately, informed the police about the incident. The baby was around 1 week old to a month old,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, the police in Dibrugarh district of Assam have launched an investigation into the matter to find out the remaining parts of the new born.