Guwahati: In a shocking incident, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Assam Police was severely injured after he was attacked by a theft accused in the Digaru area of Guwahati’s Sonapur police station.

The injured officer, identified as ASI Pranab Barman, was allegedly ambushed with a machete by the accused, Baikuntha Das when he went to arrest him.

According to Barman, he and a team of policemen went to the Digaru area to arrest Das, who was suspected of stealing streetlights in the area.

However, when they reached the accused’s house, he suddenly attacked them with a machete, causing severe injuries to Barman’s arm. The accused was later apprehended and brought to the police station, where he has been forwarded to judicial custody.

An investigation into the allegations of theft against Das has now been initiated. No other officials or civilians were injured during the incident.