Guwahati: After the jeep safari operators in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary accused an IAS officer of creating a nuisance inside the Sanctuary, the officer on Tuesday denied all such allegations.

The Jeep Safari Owners Association (JSOA) on Monday alleged that two IAS officers and an IPS officer who visited the sanctuary on Sunday broke several rules of the sanctuary including smoking inside the premises.

They alleged that one of the officers even sat on the bonnet of a safari vehicle apart from smoking inside the sanctuary premises which is totally prohibited.

President of the JSOA, Nripen Nath said that they submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister without mentioning the names of the officials. He, however, told the media that the persons they mentioned were Akash Deep, secretary and commissioner (forest and environment department) and Nitin Khade, chief electoral officer (Assam).

Akash Deep speaking about the incident denied all the allegations.

The IAS officer said that he nor anyone with him on that day (Sunday, January 15) spoke to any member of the jeep safari.

He added that he spoke to the forest staff about the “behaviour” of the persons engage with the jeep safari and if the vehicles used were fit for the safari or not. He added that he had doubts about the fitness of the vehicles adding that the conversation was only with the forest staff at the sanctuary.

He said that the allegations may have been made because of the inquiry about the vehicles he made during the visit.

He added that there was no conversation with the guards or drivers on the safari and all allegations were baseless.