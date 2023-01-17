GUWAHATI: The Assam government is mulling to merge the small madrassas in the state with the bigger ones in a bid to reduce chances of ‘radicalisation’ of youths.

This was informed by director general of Assam police (DGP) – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

The Assam DGP said that it are the small madrassas, in general, that are involved in spreading ‘radicalism’ and having links with terror groups.

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that Assam, with a sizeable Muslim population, has been a “natural target” of terror groups to ‘radicalise’ youths of the state.

He said that radicalisation of Muslim youths of Assam generally takes place in the small madrassas.

Notably, the Assam police, in recent times, busted at least nine modules of terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

As many as 53 suspected terrorists were arrested in Assam last year, the DGP said.

The Assam DGP added that the state police is in touch with the police forces of states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in connection with such ‘radicalisation’ cases.

”Assam has been their target and some activists from Bangladesh, who are now absconding, had earlier visited the state as teachers in small and newly set up Madrasas in a bid to radicalise the youth,” the DGP said.

Mahanta said it was the Muslim leaders who approached the authorities to check these activities, and at a meeting with 68 community leaders, it was agreed to bring about educational reforms in madrasas.

It has been decided that there will be only one madrasa within a periphery of three kilometres and those with 50 or fewer students will be merged with larger ones in the vicinity, he said.

Besides teaching Arabic, the revised curriculum will follow modern educational trends, with particular emphasis on skill development.

Four streams of Islamic studies are followed in the state and it was decided that a board, comprising members from each, will be formed.

A survey is going on to prepare a database of all madrasas, which will include land details, number of teachers, students and syllabus.

Moreover, all teachers will have to undergo police verification and the Islamic leaders will also keep a watch on the teachers coming from outside Assam.