GUWAHATI: A “most wanted” rhino poacher has been arrested by the police in Assam.

The “most wanted” rhino poacher, identified as Abdul Matin, was arrested by the Assam police after almost a year of search.

Matin was arrested by the police from Darrang district of Assam.

The development was confirmed by special DG of Assam police – GP Singh.

Singh said that Abdul Matin is one of the main accused responsible for poaching of a rhino in Kaziranga National Park in Assam in January.

The police had declared a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Matin and two others.

Following the poaching incident in January, Assam police commandos were deployed in the Kaziranga National Park as a part of the anti-poaching unit.