Shillong: Mukul Sangma, the leader of the opposition in Meghalaya and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, has hit out at National People’s Party (NPP) national vice-president Prestone Tynsong for his remarks that the former will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his colleagues after the election.

Sangma accused Tynsong of making false promises to get votes.

He said that Tynsong had confessed in various election rallies that politicians “fool the public every five years and the voters fall into their trap.”

The TMC leader added that his party has established itself with the love and affection of the people of the whole state and that the party will sweep the polls in the next five days.

It was on February 2 that Tynsong alleged that Sangma and his team are planning to desert the TMC and join the BJP after the elections.

Even Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had cautioned TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee about her state leaders planning to desert the party.