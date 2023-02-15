SHILLONG: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will scrap the border pact that Meghalaya signed with Assam last year, if voted to power.

This was claimed by senior TMC leader and former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma.

Mukul Sangma made this claim while addressing a public meeting in Resubelpara in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

“I promise to bring back the land from Assam where our ancestors resided. I promise I will give it back to the people after we form the government,” Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma said.

Mukul Sangma further slammed the NPP-led Meghalaya government over pending recruitment of teachers.

He said: “We will give justice to our betrayed teachers who have been living in darkness because of this inept government.”

“I assure you that we’ll give them opportunities and we’ll fill up all the available vacancies,” he added.

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a massive padyatra at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Polling for elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.