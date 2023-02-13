SHILLONG: The BJP in Meghalaya slammed the Congress party for making “hollow promises” to the people of the state ahead of the assembly elections.

The Meghalaya BJP dubbed the Congress party as “the wolf in sheep skin”.

Briefing the media, BJP national general secretary – Tarun Chugh said that the Congress party puts Meghalaya low on its priority list.

“The Congress has always treated the Northeast in a step motherly fashion,” the BJP leader said.

Chugh claimed that “it was only after the election of the PM Narendra Modi led BJP government that the Centre started focusing on this region and laying special emphasis on its development”.

“The result of PM Modi’s efforts are for all to see,” Chaugh said.

“The Congress party is a pack of dangerous fang bearing wolves who want to attack the unsuspecting people of Meghalaya by dawning sheep skin,” he said.

He added: “They (Congress) are the pioneers of divide and rule, and they grab power by keeping the common people under-developed, disempowered and dependant.”