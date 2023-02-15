SHILLONG: The Meghalaya BJP, on Wednesday (February 15), released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The BJP manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections was released by the party’s national president JP Nadda in Shillong.

Nadda released the BJP manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections in the presence of state party president Ernest Mawrie and national secretary Rituraj Sinha.

Senior Meghalaya BJP leaders Sanbor Shullai, AL Hek and HM Shangpliang were also present during the release of the manifesto.

Some of the key issues addressed in the BJP manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections are: inter-state border row, corruption and scientific mining.

“Notably, here, corruption has been an issue that has been a hindrance in the development of the state,” Nadda said.

“We will establish a special task force under a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all cases of corruption,” Nadda said.

Also read: Meghalaya HC directs state govt to aggressively monitor illegal coal mining

He added: “We will make Meghalaya a peaceful, developed and prosperous state.”

The BJP manifesto for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections also promises implementation of the seventh pay commission.

“We have decided to implement the 7th pay commission in Meghalaya,” JP Nadda said.

“Also, we will enhance the annual financial assistance under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by Rs 2000 for the benefit of the farmers,” the BJP national president said.

“We will double the pension for the senior citizens, will provide support to women and will work towards holistic development in the state,” BJP national president JP Nadda said.

“A scheme providing annual financial assistance worth Rs 3000 to landless farmers and annual financial assistance worth Rs 6000 for the fishermen has been decided,” Nadda said.

He further said: “We will provide two free LPG cylinders annually for the beneficiaries of the Ujjawala Yojana.”

Also read: Meghalaya: Shillong gets another 5-star hotel, Courtyard by Marriot officially inaugurated

“Special economic zones will be established for the empowerment of youth and many industrial units will be established therein to give a fillip to employment opportunities,” he said.

“We have to visualize big for the state – we aspire for a ‘Mega Meghalaya’.”

“There is competition among the Northeast states for development and Meghalaya also is trying to cope-up with it.”