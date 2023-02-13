SHILLONG: The hill city of Shillong – the capital of Meghalaya – has get another five-star hotel.

Courtyard by Marriott was officially inaugurated at Shillong in Meghalaya on Monday (February 13).

Courtyard by Marriott is located in the heart of Shillong city in Meghalaya.

“We are very pleased to grow our presence in the East with the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott Shillong, as the demand for travel coincides with the piqued interest of travelers seeking to discover new and emerging cities across India,” said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International.

Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong is the 26th addition to join the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in India.

The hotel is located around 30 km from the Shillong airport in Meghalaya.

It’s the perfect destination for travellers who are in search of unexplored terrains like the Living Roots Bridge, which are amongst the most unique bridges in the world, made entirely from living tree branches, trunks and roots.

The hotel offers both deluxe and luxury suites.

Featuring a warm colour palette with shades of white and yellow the rooms feature amenities that encourage a balance of work and relaxation.

Light filled and spacious they open up to beautiful hill and city views.

In addition, the family suite comes with a private kid’s play area designed to keep little guests entertained and engaged.

Courtyard by Marriott holds three dining options.

Spectra all-day dining offers a wide variety of cuisines, from an international buffet spread to an ala carte menu of local favourites.

Tavern Club is an alfresco bar overlooking the famous Khasi Hills, ideal for cocktails and unwinding over small bites by the poolside.

Shillong Baking Company offers a range of brewed aromatic coffees, fresh bakes and sweetmeats.

Travelers with business on their mind can make use of the hotel’s functional work areas comprising 9130 sq feet of meetings and events space, with three multi-functional conference rooms equipped with smart technology.

Flexible and comfortable to customize the banquet spaces are adept at meeting the diverse needs of business, events, conferences and large weddings.

“We are thrilled with the launch of the Courtyard by Marriott Shillong. We offer a prime location for both business and leisure travel. The Northeast is a melting pot of Indian and Southeast Asian cultures and guests can soak up the diverse spirit of the region through its cuisines, landscapes and traditions. Courtyard by Marriott Shillong will blend this timeless culture with modern forward-thinking hospitality to create a truly immersive guest experience in a unique setting” said Tushar Nagar, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong.