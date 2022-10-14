Shillong: Meghalaya got its first five-star hotel as Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong was inaugurated in the state capital city on Friday.



The property is owned by the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and has been leased out for a period of 33 years on a PPP mode to be operated by the Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL).

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who inaugurated the hotel, said the work for the hotel had been going on since 1986 and could be completed only after a strong push was given by the current government.

He congratulated and thanked all the stakeholders for completing the project despite the COVID-induced disruptions.

With a built-up area of about 8,800 sq. m., the hotel has 101 rooms and other facilities including a specialty restaurant, coffee shops, bar, retail shops, and a banquet hall.

The Chief Minister also said that the Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillongalong with the upcoming hotel Courtyard by Marriott will give a huge boost to high-value tourism in the State.

This model will be further replicated going forward to transform Meghalaya into the most preferred destination for ecotourism. Today we have handed over the hotel to IHCL and the hotel will soon be open for guests.

Sangma said the Government is developing tourism on a hub and spoke model wherein Sohra, Jowai, Shillong, Umiam and Tura will act as hubs and nearby rural tourist destinations will be developed as spokes.

In line with this strategy, the Government has taken a number of initiatives to augment the accommodation infrastructure in the State.

These include the construction of large resorts and tourism infrastructure in Sakaladuma in West Garo Hills, Shnongpdeng in West Jaintia Hills, Sohra in East Khasi Hills, Mawlyndep and Nongmahir in Ribhoi, Nongkhnum in West Khasi Hills, Thadlaskien in West Jaintia Hills and Pelgawari in South West Garo Hills. Tourism infrastructure and amenities at a cost of Rs. 5 -10 crores each, will also be set up in several villages.

To further augment the accommodation infrastructure, the ‘Homestay Scheme’ has been launched, wherein 2,500 accommodation units will be built over the next five years in convergence with the PMEGP.

The State faces a shortage of high-quality rooms and the presence of five-star hotels in Shillong would allow the government to attract high-value tourists, host national and international music and sports events, and other seminars and conferences.

He said the Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong would herald an era of luxury tourism in the State and will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the residents of the State.