SHILLONG: The much-awaited inauguration of the first five-star hotel in Meghalaya has been pushed to the month of October.

The Crowborough Hotel will be inaugurated on October 14 as Taj Vivanta Shillong.

This development was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“They (Taj group) need five to ten more days to fulfil the requirement that the Taj group has asked for,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “Once the entire set up is ready, five-10 days after the Durga Puja we will be inaugurating it on October 14.”

Earlier, it was reported that the erstwhile Crowborough Hotel – which was left ‘abandoned’ for 36 years, will be inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong before the Durga Puja celebrations.

It was reported that Crowborough Hotel, which has been rechristened as Taj Vivanta Shillong, will likely be inaugurated on September 27 or 28.

The Hotel, will be run by the Tata group-backed Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) under the Vivanta brand.

The hotel, which is located in the heart of Shillong city, has 100 rooms in total.

The Hotel consist of eight economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, five suites, one banquet hall and one coffee shop.

Around 150 people will be employed in the hotel in various capacities.

The Crowborough Hotel was first proposed and conceived in 1987 and had been in the news for throughout the last three and half decades for innumerable delays in completion of construction works.