SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP), on Wednesday (February 15), released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

The VPP, in its manifesto, has committed to bring transformation in the social, economic, political and cultural life of the people of Meghalaya.

The manifesto was released by VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit along with senior party leaders in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The VPP, in its poll manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections has promised to make the state territorially secured and economically developed.

The party has also promised to ensure a decisive leadership, peace and security, transparent and accountable governance and strengthening traditional land ownership system.

Furthermore, VPP has also assured to bring about sustainable development, restoration and preservation of the environment in Meghalaya.

It has also promised to make Meghalaya an investment-friendly state.

“We will empower the youth and make Meghalaya a state where gender equity prevails,” the VPP said.