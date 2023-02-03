Guwahati: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has reportedly alleged that former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and his team are planning to leave the Trinamool Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party after the upcoming elections.

Tynsong stated that arrangements have already been made between Mukul and the BJP and that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had also hinted at this during a public meeting.

He urged the “public not to trust Mukul’s leadership”, claiming that he is likely to jump to the BJP since he won’t win many seats in the election.

The Deputy CM also denied Mukul Sangma’s allegations that the NPP is a subsidiary of the BJP but stated that he (Mukul Sangma) will surely join the BJP after the election.

Earlier Conrad K Sangma “warned” TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee about leaders within the party planning to leave after the election and said this was a widely known fact in the political circles.