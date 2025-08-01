Imphal: An Indian Air Force helicopter conducted the airdropping of essential commodities on Friday (August 1, 2025) to Santing, Saichang, and adjoining villages severely affected by multiple landslides along the Churachandpur–Tipaimukh Road (NH 102B), popularly known as Guite Road, which is the lifeline of the Kuki-Zo people residing in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The District Administration of Churachandpur, under the guidance of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and in close coordination with the Home Department, the Relief and Disaster Management Department, and the Indian Air Force, took the relief measures, officials said on Friday.

Over the past week, incessant rainfall triggered more than 90 landslides, particularly along the stretch between Chiangpi and Tuilaphai, effectively cutting off access to numerous remote villages. The blockade led to the isolation of several communities, resulting in critical shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies.

In response to the escalating humanitarian concern, the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, immediately ordered all necessary actions to ensure essential supplies reached the villages cut off during the flood.

The District Administration, in coordination with the MLA of 57-Henglep Assembly Constituency, Letzamang Haokip, launched an emergency aerial relief operation to deliver rice, pulses, medicines, and other essentials to the stranded population.

The operation, closely monitored by Letzamang Haokip (MLA), Puneet Kumar Goel (Chief Secretary – Manipur), Ashok Kumar (Commissioner, Home & RDM), Dharun Kumar S (Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur), and Th. Mangminthang Gangte (SDO, Henglep), was executed using an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter.

The Indian Air Force deployed the chopper from the 36 Assam Rifles helipad at Headquarters Veng, Churachandpur, and successfully dropped the relief materials at the Muolhoiching helipad.

This marks a historic first for the region, underscoring the government’s commitment to reaching every citizen with timely assistance, regardless of terrain, in times of crisis.

Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S appreciated the swift, coordinated efforts of all participating agencies and reaffirmed the administration’s continued support until full normalcy returns.

Meanwhile, ground-level restoration work is underway at a rapid pace. Agencies, including the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), BIPL, and other executing bodies, are working tirelessly to clear debris and restore road connectivity as early as possible.

The District Administration extends its sincere gratitude to the Indian Air Force, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Assam Rifles, and all line departments involved in this critical operation.