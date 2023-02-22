Guwahati: Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the 31st Governor of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old is a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan. He was previously the Home Minister of Rajasthan and a leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

On Tuesday, Kataria and his wife Anita were given a warm welcome by several cabinet ministers of Assam on their arrival in the city.

Also Read: Assam: 36 children admitted to GMCH as air quality turns severe in Guwahati

He succeeds professor Jagdish Mukhi, who completed his term on February 19.

Kataria resigned as MLA last Thursday, days after being named the governor of Assam.

Kataria handed over the resignation letter to Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi.

Also Read: BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor

Kataria served eight terms as MLA, representing the Udaipur assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

With the resignation of Kataria, the number of MLAs in the house of 200 has reduced to 199.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.